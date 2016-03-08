AC Milan news: Biglia wants to end his career with the Rossoneri

In fact, the former Lazio man's plan is to end his career with the Rossoneri, with which he has made 17 appearances and scored 1 goal this season.

In the last hours, however, he's been put on the radar of Boca Juniors, who are confident that they can bring Biglia back to Argentina. As of now, no negotiations have been started, and the midfield would like to reflect over his future calmly and make a decision once the season has ended.

On the other hand, the temptation to join Boca Juniors is there, and it would be a chance for him to return home at the age of 33.

Lucas Biglia is a future yet to be written. The Argentine midfielder is currently waiting for a call from AC Milan to extend his contract, which is due to expire in 2020.