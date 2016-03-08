AC Milan News: Bonaventura's renewal with the Rossoneri on the horizon

26 March at 12:30
Relations between Mino Raiola and AC Milan are much more positive than in the past during the time of the Chinese ownership, also given the good relationship between Rossoneri sporting director Leonardo and the super-agent.

Not surprisingly, as reported by today's edition of Gazzetta dello Sportthe renewal of Giacomo Bonaventura is on the horizon. The midfielder has been out of action for several months due to an injury but he would be ready to bind himself to Milan for the next few years.

