AC Milan news: Calabria and Suso to start against Lazio

Therefore, Castillejo and Conti will return to the bench, even though both did very well against Empoli. The Spaniard got a goal and an assist to his name, a goal which was assisted by Conti. Gattuso is also hoping to play Calhanoglu, despite his child's birth being imminent.

On Friday evening, Gattuso decided to rest right-back Davide Calabria ahead of Tuesday's Coppa Italia clash with Lazio, while Suso served a suspension. Against the Biancocelesti, though, both will return to the starting eleven.