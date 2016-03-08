AC Milan news: Calabria and Suso to start against Lazio

24 February at 16:45
On Friday evening, Gattuso decided to rest right-back Davide Calabria ahead of Tuesday's Coppa Italia clash with Lazio, while Suso served a suspension. Against the Biancocelesti, though, both will return to the starting eleven. 
 
Therefore, Castillejo and Conti will return to the bench, even though both did very well against Empoli. The Spaniard got a goal and an assist to his name, a goal which was assisted by Conti. Gattuso is also hoping to play Calhanoglu, despite his child's birth being imminent. 
 

