AC Milan News: Chelsea loanee Bakayoko to stay only in case of UCL qualification
09 April at 11:30Since his arrival from Chelsea in the summer transfer market, Tiemoue Bakayoko has become an important player for Gennaro Gattuso's AC Milan team. Even against Juventus, the French midfielder was one of the top performers, once again demonstrating his centrality in the Rossoneri game.
As reported by Tuttosport, Milan is certainly inclined to buy the player outright at the end of the season but only in the case of Champions League qualification. If this goal fails, one of the first and immediate consequences could be the failure to buy out Bakayoko from Chelsea. In that case, Milan could hardly afford to spend 38 million for a player who can only play in one position in the midfield.
In short, fourth place is essential. The player has repeatedly stressed his intention to remain at the San Siro but everything will depend on the final position of the team in the standings. Bakayoko will do everything to help the club return to the Champions League. This is the only way for him to gain confirmation.
Go to comments