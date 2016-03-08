AC Milan news: Contact between Chelsea and Suso's agent

In the 11 games he's played this season, between Serie A and Europa League, Suso has managed to rack up seven assists, better than any other player in the top five European leagues. Therefore, the Spaniard has attracted the interest of several big clubs, while his entourage is ready to negotiate with AC Milan for a raise.

As already mentioned in the past few days, Leonardo's idea is to re-discuss the release clause in Suso's contract, which is valued at €38m. It reportedly expires on July 15, and is only valid for foreign clubs.

Milan are not willing to let go of their star for 'just' the release clause, and thus the plan is to scrap it completely. In the coming weeks, there will be a meeting between Suso's agent and the Milan management.

The main worry for the Rossoneri comes from England; Chelsea. The Blues are following the number 8 with great attention, and Sarri has reportedly identified him as a perfect player for the team. In fact, there was even contact between the Chelsea management and Suso's agent recently, although this could concern Zappacosta, who is also a client of Alessandro Lucci.