AC Milan news: Conti's ban lifted in Serie A

Therefore, he was forced to watch the first team's game against Juventus from the stands. However, as revealed by the reliable Antonio Vitiello , sources close to the matter suggest that Conti's ban has been changed.

In fact, he will only serve it for the Primavera. With that said, it will not be eligible in the Serie A, meaning Conti will be called up for the game against Lazio.

Even though Conti has just returned from a serious injury, not exactly making him a player to count on for now, his presence will still be important as Gattuso's men are struggling big time when it comes to injuries.

Following his actions after AC Milan's youth team game against Chievo, insulting the referee in his locker room, Andrea Conti was banned for three games.