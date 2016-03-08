AC Milan news: Cutrone attracts interest from abroad, but Giampaolo...

16 July at 22:45
After the holidays that followed the U-21 Euros, it's time to return to Milanello for Patrick Cutrone, whose future with the Rossoneri is yet to be decided.
 
As reported by MilanNews.it this evening, clubs from Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are interested in the player, who is valued at around €25m. However, first, Giampaolo wants to test the Italian in training and during the pre-season friendlies.
 

