AC Milan news: Donnarumma set to skip Juve clash, Paqueta injury seems serious
03 April at 14:20Gigio Donnarumma and Lucas Paquetà are going to skip Saturday's Serie A clash against Juventus. Both players are undergoing medical exams after that they both left the pitch in the Rossoneri's 1-1 home draw against Udinese last night.
Donnarumma underwent medical exams this morning and was diagnosed with a strain at the flexor of his thigh. The recovery time will be estimated in the coming weeks but for sure the Italian goalkeeper will remain on the sidelines for two weeks at least.
PAQUETA' - Calciomercato.com understands that the Brazilian is currently undergoing his medical tests. The midfield star has picked up a sprained ankle and AC Milan fear the injury will involve the ligaments of the Brazilian star. If that will be the case, Paquetà will remain out of action for long time.
AC Milan are expected to release an official statement about the fitness of both players who, however, will be out of next Serie A clash against Juventus.
