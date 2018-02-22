AC Milan news: Donnarumma wants exit, Biglia to start v. Atalanta
13 May at 11:10AC Milan need to win against Atalanta tonight if they are to qualify for the Europa League, the season’s minimum target. The rossoneri have two games left to be played, one against Atalanta and one against Fiorentina, two of their main contenders for a European spot.
Lucas Biglia is expected to play against Atalanta tonight. The Argentinean midfielder picked up a back injury a couple of weeks ago and his injury was thought to be too serious to play again this season.
Biglia, however, has managed a stunning recovery and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport he will be playing against Atalanta today.
Biglia was included in AC Milan’s squad list for Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final against Juventus but Gattuso left him on the bench for 90 minutes.
Meantime Il Corriere della Sera claims Donnarumma is determined to leave the club at the end of the season.
Fans have hit out at him after his mistakes against Juventus on Wednesday night. AC Milan boss Gattuso confirmed yesterday that Donnarumma’s mistakes are due to his lack of serenity and this could lead him to leave the club in the summer.
The reliable Italian paper claims Donnarumma has already decided to leave the San Siro at the end of the season.
Go to comments