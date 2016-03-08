AC Milan news: Gattuso hits journalist’s mobile phone after Super Cup loss - video

17 January at 09:50
It’s fair to say this is not an easy moment for AC Milan. The team’s top striker Gonzalo Higuain is about to leave the club and the Rossoneri lost the Italian Super Cup final to Juventus last night.

On their return to Milan’s Malpensa Airport neither Gonzalo Higuain nor Rino Gattuso could hide their disappointment. The Argentinean hit back at a journalist who asked him about his possible move to Chelsea (WATCH), while Gattuso hit the mobile phone of a journalist of Telelombardia who was filming Gattuso’s arrival in the city.
 

