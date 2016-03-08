AC Milan news: Gattuso names 23-man squad for Sampdoria clash

29 March at 14:55
Tomorrow evening, AC Milan will take on Sampdoria away from home, looking to bounce back from the derby loss against Inter before the international break. As announced by the Rossoneri's website, Gattuso has named his 23-man squad for the game. 
 
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina.
Defenders: Abate, Calabria, Caldara, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata.
Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie, Paquetá.
Forwards: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso.
 

