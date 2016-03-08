AC Milan news: Gattuso to make four changes against Chievo

As reported by Sky Italia , Gattuso will make four changes to the starting eleven. Starting at the back, Laxalt will replace the suspended Rodriguez on the left flank, while Conti will play instead of Calabria on the right.

Biglia will make his first start in the midfield since coming back from injury, as Bakayoko will get some much-needed rest. Up front, Castillejo will be the only change as he will play instead of Calhanoglu, who visited his wife and his new-born baby in Germany earlier this week.

In other words, a very interesting lineup for the Rossoneri, one that certainly is good enough to beat Chievo. Given their current defensive displays and Piatek's dominance up front, Gattuso's men could beat any side in the league (perhaps bar Juve).

Tomorrow evening, AC Milan will take on last-placed Chievo in Serie A, looking to grab yet another win to cement their spot in third ahead of the derby next week.