AC Milan news: Gattuso to test new midfield trio against Sampdoria

biglia, milan, bacia, pugno, 2018/19
29 March at 18:30
AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso is expected to try a new midfield trio against Sampdoria, with Kessie and Paqueta set to start on the bench. 
 
As Biglia has returned, he will be deployed in the regista role, while Bakayoko will move out to the right instead. Until this afternoon, it looked like Paqueta was going to start, but Gattuso will field Calhanoglu instead. 
 
Likely AC Milan XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Bakayoko, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Suso, Piatek, Castillejo. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Sampdoria
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.