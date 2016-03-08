AC Milan news: Gattuso to test new midfield trio against Sampdoria

As Biglia has returned, he will be deployed in the regista role, while Bakayoko will move out to the right instead. Until this afternoon, it looked like Paqueta was going to start, but Gattuso will field Calhanoglu instead.

Likely AC Milan XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Bakayoko, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Suso, Piatek, Castillejo.

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso is expected to try a new midfield trio against Sampdoria, with Kessie and Paqueta set to start on the bench.