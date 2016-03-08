AC Milan news: Higuain ‘full of anger’

31 October at 12:00
Juventus will travel to Milan to play AC Milan at San Siro in a week on Sunday, as the Bianconeri look to pick up a good three points from Rino Gattuso’s side. The match is important and exciting for a number of reasons, including but not limited to the transfer activity involving the two clubs over the summer.
 
Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara swapped clubs in a straight swap deal that also allowed Milan to sign Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus. It is reported in La Gazzetta dello Sport that Higuain is ready for the Milan-Juve game and is motivated by the anger and frustration of being sold purely to make room for 33-year-old summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
 
