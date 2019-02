In fact, the latest reports from Milanello suggest that the knock which Kessie received only resulted in a bruise, though it was hard for him to continue the game with the pain. Also, he was taken out as a precaution ahead of the Sassuolo clash on Saturday.

AC Milan's Franck Kessie was forced to leave the pitch in the first half against Lazio, having received a knock to his knee. Fortunately for the Rossoneri, the injury isn't serious, as revealed by Calciomercato.com's Daniele Longo.