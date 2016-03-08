AC Milan news: Latest on Biglia and Caldara returns

According to what has been reported by Sky Sport 24, Mattia Caldara and Lucas Biglia returned to group training today for the first part of today's AC Milan training session. Caldara has been injured almost since he joined from Juventus in the summer, the rossoneri and the bianconeri swapping Leonardo Bonucci and Caldara, as part of a deal for Higuain to join Milan for an ill-fated loan spell.Lucas Biglia could be set to return at an earliest next weekend, in view of the clash between Cagliari and AC Milan. Caldara's recovery date is expected to be within the next few weeks but it certainly won't be long until Milan have two less injuries to worry about.

