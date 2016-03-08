AC Milan news: Laxalt can leave but there's a catch...

24 January at 20:45
Diego Laxalt only joined AC Milan from Genoa in the summer, after a string of good performances for the Uruguayan national team at the World Cup. However, his time with the Milanese giants could be coming to an end.

Bologna have been linked closely with Laxalt in this window; yet, according to what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, AC Milan's sporting director Leonardo is only willing to let the Uruguayn level permanently - not in a loan solution like Bologna have proposed. 

