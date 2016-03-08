AC Milan news: Leonardo remains on the brink
07 May at 17:30The position of AC Milan's director of football Leonardo is still under scrutiny. According to various reports in Italy, Gazidis and Elliott are still considering the position of the Brazilian director who spoke about the club's plans for the future after AC Milan-Bologna last night. Despite that, Leonardo is still on the brink. Both him and Gattuso have been monitored by the club that could replace one of them or maybe both once the season comes to an end.
Meantime, Leonardo has had a confrontation with Maldini, Gattuso and Bakayoko before today's training session in Milanello.
