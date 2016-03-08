AC Milan News: Locatelli gives a 'little gift' to Bakayoko with permanent Sassuolo move
02 March at 12:15AC Milan's goal is now clear. Confirmed at the highest levels, Tiemoue Bakayoko should be the very first summer reinforcement. The 24-year-old will be redeemed from Chelsea and for the cause, an old Rossoneri gem was also sacrificed: Manuel Locatelli.
With Gonzalo Higuain's transfer, it is possible that Milan could get more favourable conditions from Chelsea and will try to get a discount from the English club. But in the meantime, as underlined by Gazzetta dello Sport, a small part to complete the 35 million price set for the Frenchman will arrive from the Mapei Stadium: 14 million.
This is the figure that was set in the most expensive negotiation in Sassuolo's history. 2 million have already been transferred for the loan deal and another 12 million will arrive shortly as President Giorgio Squinzi has decided to retain the player. And Milan, on the other hand, has no room for movement since there is no counter-right or special clauses in the contract.
