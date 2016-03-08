AC Milan news: no three-man defence; Gattuso has two formations in mind

01 April at 21:00
Tomorrow evening, AC Milan will kick off the 30th round of Serie A as they take on Udinese at the San Siro. For the Rossoneri, it's a crucial game in their race for a Champions League spot, having lost their last two games. 
 
With that said, as things haven't worked lately, Gattuso is considering switching formations tomorrow. As first reported, a three-man defence seemed likely, but Conti's injury has ruled out this option. Instead, as reported by Sky Italia, Gattuso will decide between 4-3-1-2 and 4-2-3-1. 
 
Should he decide to go with the first option, then really only the attack would change, as Paqueta would replace Suso will slotting in behind the strikers: Cutrone and Piatek. 
 
However, if he decides to go with a 4-2-3-1, then there would be a few more changes. First and foremost, Bakayoko and Kessie would form a midfield tandem, while Suso, Paqueta and Calhanoglu would start behind Piatek up front. 
 
4-3-1-2: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu; Paquetà; Piatek, Cutrone.
 
4-2-3-1: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko; Suso, Paquetà, Calhanoglu; Piatek. 

