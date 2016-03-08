AC Milan news: not just Piatek; two more signings



However, they will not be permanent moves like to Piatek deal, which will make them a bit trickier to complete. The idea, in other words, remains to sign players on loan with an option to buy. Leonardo is looking to bring in a winger, and if possible, a midfielder.

Having said that, Milan have already secured the signing of 18-year-old defender Tiago Djalo, who will play for the youth team to begin with. For the midfield, Leonardo's attempts for Sense, Duncan and Diawara have all be rejected.

Up front, the number one candidate seems to be Arnaut Groeneveld, given his age and price tag. However, all tracks are still open, even the one concerning Yannick Carrasco.