AC Milan News: Romagnoli risks at least 4-week stop with calf injury

The injury that Alessio Romagnoli suffered during Italy's training is more serious than expected. The AC Milan defender stopped training yesterday and was sent home due to a problem in the calf of his right leg.



Today the Milan captain underwent instrumental tests, that have, as reported by Sky Sports, confirmed the problem on the calf. A muscle woe that is more serious than expected and that could force Romagnoli to stay out of action for at least 4 weeks. Waiting for the official statement of the club, Milan's injury situation is becoming increasingly worrying day by day.



Romagnoli joins a long list of injured players that includes the likes of Giacomo Bonaventura, Mattia Caldara and Lucas Biglia, while players like Franck Kessie or Hakan Calhanoglu have, according to the words of Gattuso, been playing, despite having minor problems.



AC Milan are currently preparing for their matchup against Lazio after the international break in what will be a direct encounter for a Champions League spot at the Stadio Olimpico.