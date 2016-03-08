AC Milan news: Rossoneri dream of Roma star wanted by Man Utd

15 January at 14:20
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, AC Milan are dreaming of a talented young central midfielder to add to their team and have turned their attention for Roma’s Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. Since joining Roma from Sassuolo, Pellegrini has been dominating headlines with his strong performances and high potential.
 
In the summer, Manchester United were strongly linked with a move for the Italian, who has a €30m release clause in his contract active till July. Tuttosport suggest that Milan enquired about Pellegrini during the summer, only to have their request thrown back in their face.
 
Milan may not strike in this market but will certainly look to the future and the upcoming summer to see if they want to swoop for the Giallorossi’s number 7. Manchester United may still be interested but with Jose Mourinho gone, the interest seems to have faded somewhat.
 
Comments

