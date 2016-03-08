AC Milan news: Saint-Maximin negotiation takes a new turn

As learned by Calciomercato.com, Milan have decided to drop the negotiations completely, despite previously trying to seal a deal for the summer. The reason is believed to be the high transfer fee, as well as the player's character which no longer fits the project.

In recent months, AC Milan have been heavily linked with Nice's winger Saint Allan-Maximin, as the Rossoneri reportedly placed an offer for the player in January. However, not the negotiations have changed direction.