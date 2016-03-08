After it was established that Mattia Caldara will be out for quite some time with an injury, AC Milan will be forced to intervene in the January transfer market to provide Gennaro Gattuso with the necessary reinforcements.

As reported by Corriere Dello Sport this morning , Rodrigo Caio, a defender followed by Leonardo, is among the candidates on the wish list. Courted in the past also by Lazio, the 25-year-old is an experienced defender, and he has an Italian passport. In other words, he would not take up a non-EU spot in the squad.

San Paolo are reportedly asking for €15m in exchange for the Brazilian, an evaluation that Milan are currently considering. The excellent relationship between Leonardo and the Brazilian club could give the Rossoneri a major hand in the negotiations, although for now, it remains an idea of Leonardo.