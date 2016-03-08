AC Milan news: the latest on Conti's injury

Andrea Conti was left out of AC Milan's match squad for the game against Udinese, as reports suggest that he's suffering from a muscle injury. 
 
As Gattuso had planned to switch to a three-man defence, the full-back was expected to get the chance from start. However, a muscle injury to his left thigh has come in the way, and the situation will be monitored day by day. As a result, Gattuso has abandoned the idea of a three-man defence. 
 

