AC Milan news: the latest on Correa, Laxalt and Suso

On Correa: The negotiations are still at a stalemate. This week, new contacts should take place, but the distance remains €10m between demand and offer. Atletico want €55m, while Milan have offered €45m including bonuses.

On Suso: Manager Giampaolo wants to keep the Spaniard, having fallen in love during the pre-season. Meanwhile, Milan are willing to listen to offers, as Roma and Lyon are interested. The track that leads to Fiorentina is less hot.

On Laxalt: Several teams, mainly SPAL, are interested in the player. The club believes that the Uruguayan would be the perfect replacement for the injured Fares. However, Torino are also interested. Milan are willing to let him go on loan, but only if an obligation to buy is included (they want €12-13m in total).