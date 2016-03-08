AC Milan news: The Rossoneri's 2019/20 home kit leaked

15 February at 15:30

The 2018/19 season remains in full swing, with Gattuso's Milan looking to reach the fourth place which would result in Champions League qualification. Meanwhile, however, the first rumours regarding the Rossoneri's new kit have emerged. 

 
Footyheadlines, a very reliable source specializing in unveiling new kits for big clubs, have published some photos of what is believed Milan's 2019/20 kit. The kit features smaller stripes, and more of them, which has many similarities to the 1999/2000 and 2011/12 shirt. 

