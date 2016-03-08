AC Milan, no offers for Suso: release clause an issue

12 July at 10:00
Suso's future with AC Milan remains undecided. However, so far one thing is clear: there are no offers for the Spaniard, and seemingly no clubs interested either, despite the winger's availability.
 
Over the last few weeks, Milan's position with the player has always been clear. The numerous visits of agent Alessandro Lucci to Casa Milan served to reiterate that, in case of offers, the player will leave. Not for any amount, it must be remembered, because in Suso's contract there is a release clause of €38m.
 
The Rossoneri would like this fee in order to let the player go. However, as pointed out by Corriere Dello Sport, there are no offers on the table, and it's hard to imagine potential suitors for the player.
 
For this reason, at least in his words, Giampaolo confirmed this at the conference, reiterating how he likes quality players. Of course, it might take some time for Suso to adapt to the 4-3-1-2 formation, though his future seems pinned down at Milan.

