AC Milan, no one like Borini: Giampaolo fond of the player

06 August at 15:00
A striker, full-back, winger or midfielder? A little bit of everything, you could say about AC Milan's Fabio Borini. During the reigns of Montella and then Gattuso, the Italian was used in several positions.
 
When he arrived at the Rossoneri from Sunderland, he set a new fitness record during the second part of his medical. Two years later, Borini is still at the club, despite being linked with several clubs.
 
This summer, of course, he got to try a new position: RCM. Giampaolo was evidently impressed, as Borini was the most used player during the Rossoneri's ICC tour, playing 255 minutes. There is often talk about him leaving, but in the end, he always stays.
 
His current contract with the San Siro side expires in 2021, with a salary of €2.5m per year. Even though he often received criticism from his own fans, Borini continues to be loyal to his teammates and most of all, his manager.

