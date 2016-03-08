AC Milan not convinced by Conti and Calabria: 3 right-backs targeted
18 April at 12:00On the left side of the defence, AC Milan have Theo Hernandez, but on the right, there is a lot of uncertainty for the Rossoneri. So far both Calabria and Conti have disappointed and thus, the Rossoneri are looking to solve their right-back problem in the upcoming summer transfer market, as reported by Tuttosport (via milannews.it).
Calabria has not yet managed to make the definitive leap in quality that everyone expected, despite still being young. Conti's performances are also somewhat dull, with the player who was the star of Gasperini's Atalanta side yet to arrive at the San Siro. It is true that he had to deal with serious injury problems but now the defender is fit and the club expects important answers.
Waiting to find out if Conti will return to shine and Calabria will be able to wipe out the uncertainties, Milan are looking around for reinforcements for the right-back position.
Zeki Celik, 23-year-old fullback from Lille, has been on Milan's list for some time. The other two names are Djibril Sidibe from Monaco (currently on loan at Everton) and Serge Aurier from Tottenham.
