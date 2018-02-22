The clash against Fiorentina could be Kalinic's last for AC Milan. The Croatian hasn't had a great season, scoring only five goals, thus linking him with a transfer this summer.

Despite his underwhelming performances this season, there are clubs interested in his services. In Germany, Schalke 04 are interested in the 30-year-old, although they will face tough competition from Russia. In fact, Russia champions Lokomotiv Moscow are serious about their pursuit of the player, hoping to convince the Croatian with Vedran Corluka, his fellow countryman, who already plays for the club.