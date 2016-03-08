AC Milan offer is on the table: Leonardo's plan to sign Ibrahimovic

Leonardo has offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to AC Milan in the January transfer window and today's edition of Tuttosport reveals the details of the Rossoneri offer for the former Manchester United star.



According to the Turin-based paper Leonardo hasn't offered Ibra a straight 18-month deal (requested by the player) but he has proposed the former Sweden ace an initial six-month contract offer with an option to extend his stay at the club until 2020.







Bonuses and add-ons will be included in the contract of Ibra and his extension until 2020 would depend on personal and team results.



Calciomercato.com exclusively reported yesterday that the Swedish striker's arrival at the San Siro would not have a bad impact on the club's balance sheet as the former Juve and Inter man is on a € 1.5 million-a-year deal at LA Galaxy.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ibra's wife has accepted to move back to Milan. Is Ibra's return to AC Milan edging closer?