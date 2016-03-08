AC Milan, offer ready for Racing starlet Zaracho: the figures
11 February at 13:30AC Milan have an offered prepared for 21-year-old Argentine forward Matias Zaracho, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri had meetings with Zaracho’s agent, Agustin Jimenez, in January but failed to find an agreement to bring the 21-year-old to Milan in time. The Rossoneri are still keen to sign the player, however, and have prepared an offer to pry him away from Argentinian side Racing, where he is contracted until 2023.
Milan are prepared to pay €15 million for his services, the report continues, a high investment on a player currently unproven outside of his native country. Zaracho has made 15 appearances for Racing so far this season, for a total of 1258 minutes. In that time, he has scored three goals and provided one assist, being a consistent driving force in the side.
Apollo Heyes
