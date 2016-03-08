AC Milan offered Porto star but Lyon lead the chase

FC Porto midfielder Hector Herrera has signalled his intentions to leave the Portuguese club when his contract expires in the summer of 2019.The Mexican star impressed at the FIFA World Cup in the summer and became a target of a few clubs, including AS Roma.Herrera's contract expires in the summer and both AC Milan and Olympique Lyonnais are amongs the teams who have been offered the midfielder. Although Milan are interested, Herrera is not seen as a priority and it is Lyon that lead the race for the Mexican.

