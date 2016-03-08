AC Milan, Official: Gabbia has renewed his contract

We’re delighted to announce that youth graduate Matteo Gabbia extends his contract with us until 30 June 2024!



Matteo, cresciuto nel nostro Settore Giovanile, continua la sua storia con la maglia rossonera: contratto prolungato fino al 30 giugno 2024! #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/N6pcvMLflZ — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 28, 2020

AC Milan have officially announced that 20-year-old Italian defender Matteo Gabbia has renewed his contract with the club.Gabbia was on loan at Serie C side Lucchese last season, where he impressed in his 30 appearances for the club. Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli has played the defender three times so far this season, including starting him against Fiorentina last weekend. The player is a product of the Milanese club’s youth system and many believe in his potential. His contract will now expire in June of 2024.Apollo Heyes