AC Milan, Official: Gabbia has renewed his contract

28 February at 20:00
AC Milan have officially announced that 20-year-old Italian defender Matteo Gabbia has renewed his contract with the club.
 
Gabbia was on loan at Serie C side Lucchese last season, where he impressed in his 30 appearances for the club. Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli has played the defender three times so far this season, including starting him against Fiorentina last weekend. The player is a product of the Milanese club’s youth system and many believe in his potential. His contract will now expire in June of 2024.
 
Apollo Heyes

