AC Milan, Official: Training suspended until next week

10 March at 16:30
AC Milan have suspended their training session due to the Coronavirus emergency, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
 
The report details how the Milanese side have suspended training until Sunday 15th March, the end of this week. The First time will meet again at Milanello, unless there are new instructions, on the afternoon of Monday 16th March. The Rossoneri announced yesterday that they have made a €250 thousand euro donation to help support the fight against the disease.
 
