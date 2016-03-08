AC Milan, Official: Training suspended until next week

#ACMilan makes donation in support of Covid-19 emergency support effort. Read the full statement: https://t.co/qzwUBSaYJr



Il Club comunica di aver deciso di effettuare una donazione a supporto dell'emergenza Covid-19. Leggi il comunicato: https://t.co/wtdpJmhXay pic.twitter.com/huJzIqRDlU — AC Milan (@acmilan) March 9, 2020

AC Milan have suspended their training session due to the Coronavirus emergency, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the Milanese side have suspended training until Sunday 15th March, the end of this week. The First time will meet again at Milanello, unless there are new instructions, on the afternoon of Monday 16th March. The Rossoneri announced yesterday that they have made a €250 thousand euro donation to help support the fight against the disease.Apollo Heyes