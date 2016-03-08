AC Milan on alert as cracks appear between Nice and Saint-Maximin
17 February at 13:55Serie A giants AC Milan would be on red alert, as the situation of Allan Saint-Maximin at Nice has now become volatile and the cracks could now already be appearing.
Nice boss Patrick Vieira has confirmed that Saint-Maximin will not be part of the squad that will take on Amiens because he 'decided to be injured' so that he doesn't play.
During the press conference ahead of the game against Amiens, Vieira said: "Saint-Maximin decided he was sick. I'm sorry that he did not take part in the trip, it was his decision, not mine or the doctor's. He had absolutely no fever, as he said. Its a big disappointment. "
Je me suis pas entraîné de la semaine à cause de ma cheville, j’ai fais une seule séance avec le groupe vendredi alors que j’avais encore mal à la cheville et que je suis malade, mais je fais semblant
