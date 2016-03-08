AC Milan on alert as Nice consider terminating Saint-Maximin's contract

It's an open clash between Nice and Allan Saint-Maximin. According to L'Equipe, the young Frenchman refused to leave with the team for a league match pretending to be ill. Tuttosport have now revealed that one of the possible sanctions is also the termination of his contract with the club, though in doing so, Nice would lose their best player at no cost.



AC Milan have been expressing their interest in the attacker for some time now and are reportedly the front-runners in the race to sign him, with Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid also interested.