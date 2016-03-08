AC Milan on alert: these players could leave without Champions League

Donnarumma Milan gruppo
27 April at 10:20
The future of Alessandro Romagnoli could be far away from AC Milan if the Rossoneri fail to qualify for the Champions League. According to Tuttosport, the Rossoneri could sell their captain in the summer if they won't be guaranteed the incomes of the most important European competitions for clubs.

The Rossoneri's issues with the Uefa Financial Fair Play will force the Serie A giants to sell their best players without Champions League qualification. The other players that could be sold to raise money are Suso, Kessié, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Musacchio, and Laxalt. Montolivo, Bertolacci, and Mauri will surely leave the club as their contracts expire at the end of the season and the club is not going to offer them a contract extension.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.