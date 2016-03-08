AC Milan on alert: these players could leave without Champions League

The future of Alessandro Romagnoli could be far away from AC Milan if the Rossoneri fail to qualify for the Champions League. According to Tuttosport, the Rossoneri could sell their captain in the summer if they won't be guaranteed the incomes of the most important European competitions for clubs.



The Rossoneri's issues with the Uefa Financial Fair Play will force the Serie A giants to sell their best players without Champions League qualification. The other players that could be sold to raise money are Suso, Kessié, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Musacchio, and Laxalt. Montolivo, Bertolacci, and Mauri will surely leave the club as their contracts expire at the end of the season and the club is not going to offer them a contract extension.

