AC Milan, one striker must leave to make way for Ibrahimovic

Surely, the 38-year-old will be a starter for the Rossoneri, who have been struggling at the start of this season, claiming just 13 points in 12 games. Therefore, the arrival of Ibrahimovic could help turn things around, and he will want to be at the centre of attention.

As learned by Calciomercato.com , Milan are evaluating the possibility of loaning out one of their current strikers. In other words, Rafael Leao or Kris Piatek. For the latter, Genoa isn't a possible destination, as he sees this as a step back in his career.

With regards to Leao, contacts with his agent Jorge Mendes are frequent. Milan have great faith in the player, but since he's very young, it might be a good move to loan him to a club where he can grow with consistent playing time.

In recent days, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been heavily linked with a return to AC Milan. Even though the negotiations are far from done, newspapers have already started to speculate how the team might look if the Swede decided to accept the offer.