AC Milan: only Higuain and Donnarumma earn more than Gazidis
19 September at 11:50Organized the MLS and then spent 9 years at Arsenal, almost doubling their revenue in that phase. Now, Ivan Gazidis has arrived at AC Milan and is ready to take the club back to the top.
The negotiations took some time and lasted months, but finally, Milan have got their man. Gazidis will be relieved of his duties at Arsenal on October 31st and will be taking over at the Serie A side from December 1st.
The CEO has not come cheap and is said 3rd on AC Milan's wage list. He was earning €3 million at Arsenal according to Corriere della Sera but is now set to earn close to €4 million a season.
“We have to work hard, we have to work well together and take this step by step by step,” Gazidis said. “There are so many stories in sport of people who achieve things that were not believed possible at the beginning of the journey because they focused on that process of just getting a little bit better every day.
“I just think that change stimulates the environment and I think it’s going to be very positive. I could not possibly feel better about this appointment. And the feeling that we have between each other – and we’ve spent a lot of time over the last few days together – is that I feel better and better about it by the hour.”
Milan have been generating around €200 million for the past 15 years, and now the task is to increase it. The international relaunch of the club is going to be key.
Go to comments