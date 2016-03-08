AC Milan only two points better than last season

In fact, the Rossoneri only have two more points compared to this stage last season, when they were in 6th place. Last season, Lazio were in fourth place at this stage with 64 points, while Milan are in fourth now with 56 points.

AC Milan failed to beat Parma yesterday but managed to hold on to their spot in the top four, as Roma drew to Inter. However, as revealed by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Gattuso's men haven't improved much since last season.