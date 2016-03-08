AC Milan open up to Biglia contract renewal talks
14 October at 15:40AC Milan are currently in a positive period, with the team bouncing back well after a somewhat disappointing start to the campaign. Some players have been performing very well and could soon renew their contracts with the Rossoneri. One of these could also be Lucas Biglia.
The club management is reportedly looking to discuss a contract renewal with the Argentinian midfielder. It is expected that the player will prolong his current agreement by one year until 2021.
This was also confirmed by director Paolo Maldini in a recent interview, where he expressed "the most complete opening on our part" regarding the topic.
The 32-year-old arrived at the club from Lazio last summer and had a mixed first season after sustaining numerous injuries. However, this season he has become one of the integral parts of Gattuso's team and has started in all 7 Serie A matches so far, as well as Milan's match against Olympiacos in the Europa League.
