AC Milan, operation underway for Caldara: 4-5 months out

Caldara Milan contrasto Immobile Lazio
03 May at 15:00
The operation is underway for Mattia Caldara: AC Milan's central defender, who yesterday ruptured the ACL in his left knee, is currently at Villa Stuart in Rome for the surgery.
 
The recovery time is expected to be between four to five months. Therefore, the former Juventus man will be back on the field after the start of next season. A big blow for the Italian, of course, who had just returned from a long-term injury.

Yesterday, he left the training centre on crutches as a result of the injury. During the session, an unnatural knee movement immediately triggered the alarm, the exams were immediate and showed another ugly accident for Caldara. 

This season, he's only played two games from start with the Rossoneri, not even featuring once in the Serie A. He returned for the Coppa Italia clash with Lazio, and did really well at the back, which Milan would've needed more of.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.