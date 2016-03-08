AC Milan, operation underway for Caldara: 4-5 months out

The recovery time is expected to be between four to five months. Therefore, the former Juventus man will be back on the field after the start of next season. A big blow for the Italian, of course, who had just returned from a long-term injury.



Yesterday, he left the training centre on crutches as a result of the injury. During the session, an unnatural knee movement immediately triggered the alarm, the exams were immediate and showed another ugly accident for Caldara.



This season, he's only played two games from start with the Rossoneri, not even featuring once in the Serie A. He returned for the Coppa Italia clash with Lazio, and did really well at the back, which Milan would've needed more of.

The operation is underway for Mattia Caldara: AC Milan's central defender, who yesterday ruptured the ACL in his left knee, is currently at Villa Stuart in Rome for the surgery.