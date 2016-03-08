With Juventus and AC Milan set to complete one of the most prominent swap deals in modern times, it seems like a deal that was waiting to happen. Not just because Bonucci was desperate to come back to Juventus, but also because the needs that the rossoneri had to address following the Elliot Fund takeover.And now that Bonucci is all but set to be a bianconeri again, Gonzalo Higuain is set to move on an initial loan basis to AC Milan, with Mattia Caldara set to join the San Siro based side on a permanent basis.But a question that always arises when swap deals of this stature happen is as to which team is getting a better deal. And this case, it would be fair to say that it is Milan who are getting a better deal.It isn't because there is a generally misused conception that Bonucci has lost his spark, but because of how much do the signings address the needs of the either sides and the need of the hour of either sides.Milan selling Bonucci means they would need a quality centre-half to play regularly alongside Alessio Romagnoli next season. And if there's anyone who would fit the bill, then it is Caldara. Built in a typically Italian mould, Caldara would certainly remind you of the kind of player that Bonucci is.He is big and strong, a very good header of the ball and can play his out of the backline just as well.Bonucci was Milan's first choice defender last season, remember. And in this deal, Milan are getting a direct replacement. While Caldara has not made a single appearance for Juventus in the league, he impressed a lot for Atalanta over the last two seasons.And in getting Higuain, the rossoneri are again addressing a direct problem of theirs- lack of goals. Patrick Cutrone was Milan's highest goalscorer in 2017 with less than ten goals and that is clearly well below par for a side that is aiming for the top four.While Cutrone's future would be directly affected by the arrival of Higuain, but the Argentine will give Milan exactly what they need- buckets of goals. And with Carlos Bacca and Nikola Kalinic on their way away from the club, Higuain and Cutrone will be the club's two strikers who can rotate for each other.More than that, Higuain brings a lot of fire to the table- something that is needed for a club like Milan and under Rino Gattuso, Higuain could be someone who reflects the former rossoneri midfielder's style and grit on the pitch.As far as Juventus are concerned, they are getting a top defender in Bonucci- someone who will add quality to their ranks at back. But was it really needed with Caldara there, Rugani set to become more of a regular and Barzagli is still there. Bonucci certainly increases the quality but they can make do without him too.And with Ronaldo now already signed, Juventus have all the makings of become a European force.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)