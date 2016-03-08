AC Milan owners enabled Arsenal to sign Denis Suarez

10 February at 13:00
As reported in Italy, the now former Barcelona man Denis Suarez was one of AC Milan's primary target this winter. However, even though an agreement had been found by the Rossoneri's sporting director, a deal never materialized. 
 
SportItalia claims that Milan's owners, Elliott Management, stepped in and blocked the deal. The report states that the agent of Denis Suarez requested a high commission, which the American hedge fund wasn't too keen on allowing. Therefore, despite all the details being in place, the transfer was blocked. 
 
This allowed other clubs to re-enter the race for the Spanish winger. Arsenal took full advantage of the collapsed move to Milan, signing the player in the last days of the transfer market. The Gunners brought Suarez in on a paid loan for the remainder of the season. 
 

