AC Milan, Paco Casal at Casa Milan to propose Alaves defender - watch

paco casal, casa milan, 2019
17 June at 12:30
A day of meetings for the Rossoneri at Casa Milan. Set to meet Mario Giufreddi later today (for Veretout and Mario Rui), Maldini and Boban met with the well-known agent Paco Casal this morning, along with Juve's former sporting director Alessio Secco.

According to what has been learned by calciomercato.com, Casal proposed Alaves' 25-year-old Guillermo Maripan during the meeting. Maldini plans to give Giampaolo one or two defenders, so let's see if the Chilean will be one of those.

