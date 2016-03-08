AC Milan, Paco Casal at Casa Milan to propose Alaves defender - watch

A casa #Milan è arrivato il noto agente Paco Casal, accompagnato da Alessio Secco. Proposto un difensore pic.twitter.com/FvUT3nTthx — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) 17 juni 2019

A day of meetings for the Rossoneri at Casa Milan. Set to meet Mario Giufreddi later today (for Veretout and Mario Rui), Maldini and Boban met with the well-known agent Paco Casal this morning, along with Juve's former sporting director Alessio Secco.According to what has been learned by calciomercato.com, Casal proposed Alaves' 25-year-old Guillermo Maripan during the meeting. Maldini plans to give Giampaolo one or two defenders, so let's see if the Chilean will be one of those.