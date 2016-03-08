AC Milan, Paqueta at the clinic for anxiety and stress; problematic life in Milan





Yes, because after the victory against Udinese, Paqueta went to La Madonnina clinic for checks, following a slight tachycardia. As filtered by the Rossoneri's corporate circles, nothing relevant was found from the controls. A year late, everything changed, so much so that with Pioli's 4-4-2, he has ended up on the bench, finding no starting space and only gathering a few minutes. However, technical and tactical problems are not the only ones on the midfielder's list, as reported by Calciomercato.com Yes, because after the victory against Udinese, Paqueta went to La Madonnina clinic for checks, following a slight tachycardia. As filtered by the Rossoneri's corporate circles, nothing relevant was found from the controls.

Tachycardia is the result of difficult anxiety and stress that causes the player's heart rate in rest mode. In Milan, Paqueta hasn't settled down: he has no social life and hasn't found friends. The market, therefore, can be a solution to his problems, but on the economic conditions of Milan.

First the bench, then a trip to the clinic. Difficult moment for Lucas Paqueta. One year ago, he was the January purchase, the one capable of increasing the quality of Gattuso's midfield and making the fans dream and amuse.