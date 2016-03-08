AC Milan, Paqueta showers Gattuso with praise: 'Wonderful experience'
04 June at 09:30
Ahead of Brazil's adventure in the upcoming Copa America, AC Milan star Paquetá spoke about the last months at the Rossoneri with the now-former coach Gennaro Gattuso.
"Gattuso? Working with him was a wonderful experience. He gave total support and helped me adapt to the Serie A. What he did in training, in the locker room, the way he considers you, is something indescribable.
"Serie A? Football in Italy is more tactical and is played more without the ball. However, with the help of Gattuso I adapted well by understanding what he wanted from me, something different from that I used to do it in Flamengo, where I had other tasks.
"Certainly the position I play in with the National team (playmaker behind the striker, editor's note) is my favourite, but I know I can give more to Milan and Brazil, and I will always try to. I'm happy with what I already am, but it is not enough for me," he concluded.
